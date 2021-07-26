Filming of Prabhas’ next begins

By Express News Service

Prabhas’ next pan-Indian film has entered production on Saturday, the actor announced. The Bahubali-actor took to his social media to share that he clapped for Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing a crucial role, on the first day of the film’s shoot. “On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the guru of Indian cinema! It now begins!” Prabhas wrote while sharing a picture of the clapboard.

Prabhas,Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

The film, which is tentatively titled Project K, features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam fame, the film is speculated to be a sci-fi actioner. It was earlier announced that the filmmaker will be teaming up with cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music director Mickey J Meyer after working with the duo on Mahanati.

Further details related to the project are currently under wraps. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ upcoming films include the period romance, Radhe Shyam, alongside Pooja Hegde, the Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar, and Om Raut’s Adhi Purush, an adaption of Ramayana. Among these, Radhe Shyam, which is nearing completion, will be the first to hit the marquee, and the makers are yet to officially announce a revised release date.