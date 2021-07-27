STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Kapoor opens up about his weight loss journey

Before making his Bollywood debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012, Arjun was overweight. It took him a lot of hard work and dedication to reach where he is today.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to talk about how his late mother's teachings helped him to focus on his fitness.

Before making his Bollywood debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012, Arjun was overweight. It took him a lot of hard work and dedication to reach where he is today. His latest transformation has undoubtedly left everyone spellbound.

Speaking about it, Arjun wrote, "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha.... No no this is not one of those posts ...Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I'm a work in progress like anyone and everyone else. My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I'm loving that I'm working towards bettering myself... every damn day."

Along with it, he posted his then and now pictures on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, rapper Badshah commented: "Sharp."

Veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote: "Looking fab."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

