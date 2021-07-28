STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte to feature in 'Monica, O My Darling'

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will revolve around a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma S Qureshi will be seen sharing screen space with each other in Netflix's upcoming thriller 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will revolve around a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.

Speaking about the project, Bala, who recently helmed 'Ray', said: "Making a noir film was always on my wishlist, and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage, and the all-important 'I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of Cinema."

Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan are also a part of the project.

