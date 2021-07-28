STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi to star in Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling'

Published: 28th July 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Huma Qureshi in the upcoming Netflix production, 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Huma Qureshi in the upcoming Netflix production, 'Monica, O My Darling'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi are set to star in filmmaker Vasan Bala's upcoming film, "Monica, O My Darling", the streamer announced on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Production on the Netflix movie, which marks Bala's third feature directorial, is currently underway.

He previously helmed the unreleased "Peddlers" and the 2018 action-comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota".

The official account of Netflix India shared a teaser from the making of the film on Twitter.

"Lights, camera, action! 'Monica, O My Darling' is now filming," the tweet read.

Bala, who recently directed the short 'Spotlight' in the "Ray" anthology from Netflix, reunites with the streamer for the film.

"Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!" the acclaimed filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

The film also stars "Aarya" actor Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor of "Guilty" fame, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" actor Sukant Goel, "Super Deluxe" actor Bagavathi Perumal and Zayn Marie Khan, recently seen on the streamer's anthology "Feels Like Ishq".

"We can't wait for you to see this," Rao wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip.

Qureshi, who turned 35 on Wednesday, shared her poster from the film on her Instagram page.

"It's a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do. I'm excited to share the first look of 'Monica, O My Darling', coming to @netflix_in!" Rao and Qureshi were earlier part of the ensemble in Anurag Kashyap's acclaimed crime-drama feature series "Gangs of Wasseypur".

"Monica, O My Darling" will be Rao's second Netflix film, after this year's "The White Tiger".

Apte, who has been a Netflix regular with projects like "Sacred Games", "Ghoul", "Lust Stories", took to Instagram and wrote a cheeky post for the new film announcement.

"It's Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I'll be back on Netflix yet again with 'Monica, O My Darling'. Super excited to be a part of this wonderful team," she wrote.

