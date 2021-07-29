STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt unveils his new look from 'KGF 2' on his 62nd birthday

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a poster, wherein we can see him walking in style while holding a sword in his hand and resting it on one of his shoulders.

Published: 29th July 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt is ready to join the shoot of KGF: Chapter II

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (File Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt treated his fans to the new look of his character Adheera from the upcoming film 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a poster, wherein we can see him walking in style while holding a sword in his hand and resting it on one of his shoulders.

He teamed up his look with heavy armour.

For the unversed, Sanjay will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist Adheera in 'KGF Chapter 2', which is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

Along with the poster, Sanjay penned a few words describing his experience working on the film.

"Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait! #Adheera," he wrote.

His look has impressed his fans a lot.

"Killer baba," a social media user commented.

Apart from praises for his look in the film, Sanjay has also garnered several birthday wishes from his fans and members of the film industry.

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted: "Happy Birthday dearest Sanj.Have the best year ever BRO. Happiness forever."

"DUTT !!! From one Leo to another. Keep roaring buddy. Happy birthday @duttsanjay and lots of love ," Suniel Shetty wrote on Twitter.

Sanjay's sister and politician Priya Dutt, too, penned a heartfelt wish for him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Priya posted a video featuring images of Sanjay from different phases of his life.

"Life has thrown many a punches at you, but with your strength, courage and resilience you have always picked yourself up and faced the challenges. God made only one like you, then broke the mould and I am proud to be a little part of that mould. Happy Birthday my brother, wishing you good health and happiness always," she wrote.

Esha Deol and Neil Nitin Mukesh among several others have also wished Sanjay Dutt a very happy birthday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt KGF Chapter 2
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp