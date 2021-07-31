STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Pathan', trains for stunts

According to a source, Deepika will perform some high-octane action in the film and is training for the same.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Deepika Padukone is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming Pathan. Though officially unannounced, the film resumed production back in June. The action-thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF Studios.

According to a source, Deepika will perform some high-octane action in the film and is training for the same.“Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika doesn’t miss training for Pathan,” the source shared. “The workout includes a mix of functional training and Yoga. She dedicates 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day break for rejuvenation.”

Back in May, Deepika had tested positive for COVID-19, recovering from which she got on to her film schedules. “Getting back on sets after a severe bout of COVID-19, took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it,” the source adds.

