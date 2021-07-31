Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Pathan', trains for stunts

By Express News Service

Deepika Padukone is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming Pathan. Though officially unannounced, the film resumed production back in June. The action-thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF Studios.

According to a source, Deepika will perform some high-octane action in the film and is training for the same.“Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika doesn’t miss training for Pathan,” the source shared. “The workout includes a mix of functional training and Yoga. She dedicates 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day break for rejuvenation.”

Back in May, Deepika had tested positive for COVID-19, recovering from which she got on to her film schedules. “Getting back on sets after a severe bout of COVID-19, took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it,” the source adds.