Kartik Aaryan to star in romantic thriller 'Freddy'

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been tapped to play the lead role in director Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller movie "Freddy".

Aaryan, 30, said as an artiste he aims to explore different genres and "Freddy" provided him that opportunity.

"I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of 'Freddy' and bring alive this dark romantic thriller," the actor said in a statement.

"Freddy" marks the "Luka Chuppi" actor's first collaboration with Kapoor, Shewakramani and Ghosh.

Kapoor said she is excited to start the work on the film, which goes on floors here on Sunday.

"I'm thrilled to have Kartik on board. His choices of subject have always been unique and this one is no different. Collaborating with Jay makes it even more special."

Ghosh, who has previously worked with Kapoor on 'Veere Di Wedding', said the team wants to give the audience a "thrilling" cinematic experience with 'Freddy'.

"As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation," he said.

Shewakramani said he is happy to have joined hands with Kapoor and Aaryan.

Besides "Freddy", Aaryan is also working in Ram Madhvani-directed action-thriller "Dhamaka", Anees Bazmee's horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and action-drama "Captain India", to be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

