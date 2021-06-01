STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Deewar', 'Kabhi Kabhie' art director Marutirao Kale dies at 92 due to COVID-19 complications

"Kale had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7 and was admitted to Holy Family hospital. He passed away on May 26," his daughter Meena Kapadia said.

Published: 01st June 2021 07:28 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran art director Marutirao Kale, best known for his work on legendary actor Meena Kumari's "Pakeezah" and megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Deewar", has died of COVID-19 complications.

He was 92.

Kale had tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier this month following which he was admitted to Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital here in Bandra.

The film industry veteran breathed his last on May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia told PTI.

"He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7 and was admitted to Holy Family hospital. He passed away on May 26," Kapadia said.

Kale started his journey in movies over five decades ago as a carpenter and worked on K Asif's magnum opus "Mughal-e-Azam".

He gradually shifted to art direction, serving as assistant art director on Sunil Dutt and Sadhana's "Mera Saaya", Manoj Kumar-starrer "Purab Aur Paschim" and "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan".

His most notable films are Bachchan's "Deewaar", "Kabhi Kabhie", Mithun Chakraborty's "Disco Dancer" and "Dance Dance" and "Saudagar", featuring veteran stars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Kale is survived by his wife and three daughters.

