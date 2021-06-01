STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra aspires to be like 'Gen Z'

"I wanna wear streetwear and be 'candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise," she wrote as caption for an image from her Turkish holiday.

Published: 01st June 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra has sought fan advice. She wants to don streetwear and be like Gen Z, and needs their opinion.

"I wanna wear streetwear and be 'candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise," she wrote as caption for an image from her Turkish holiday.

In the image that Parineeti posted on Instagram, she is seen in sweatpants and sweatshirt. She completed her look with sneakers, sunglasses and a satchel.

Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote: "Ahemmm. This is where i shine!!! Lessgo. @parineetichopra."

The actress has three releases this year  "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Saina" and "The Girl On The Train".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Genz
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp