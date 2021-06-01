STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV star Karan Mehra held for beating up actor and wife Nisha Rawal in Mumbai, released on bail

His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, the official said.

Popular TV actor Karan Mehra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife at their residence in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night following which the actor was taken into custody.

He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 pm on Monday, he said.

The police went to the actor's house and brought him to the police station.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

After the completion of legal formalities, the actor was released on bail from the police station, he said.

Mehra is known for his role in the TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

The couple has appeared in various TV serials, including dance reality show "Nach Baliye".

