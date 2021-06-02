STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against Tiger Shroff for violating pandemic norms

Tiger Shroff

Bollwyood actor Tiger Shroff (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.

Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside.

Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Comments

