Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' to release on Netflix in July

Published: 03rd June 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Murder mystery "Haseen Dillruba", headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is set to be released on Netflix on July 2, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Directed by Vinil Mathew of "Hasee Toh Phasee" fame, Haseen Dillruba" revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband.

Pannu took to Twitter to share the announcement teaser of the film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

"Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy," the 33-year-old old actor wrote.

Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on "Judgementall Hai Kya" and Pannu-starrer "Manmarziyaan", has penned "Haseen Dillruba".

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has backed the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

"Haseen Dillruba" was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release last September, but was pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the film would stream on its platform.

