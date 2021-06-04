Sonu Nigam, Shaan and 35 performers to raise COVID-19 relief funds

By Express News Service

Bollywood singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 performers will host a virtual live music festival on June 5 to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The concert, titled ‘Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again’, will raise funds for COVID-affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists.

The Anupam Kher Foundation along with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands with Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) to present this concert.

The lineup of artists includes Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit.

Pallavi Joshi said, “Film industry has always come together to help in the most difficult times maybe drought, famine, or entertaining our soldiers along our country borders. The film industry has never faltered in standing up and helping their countrymen and women. It’s a great legacy of the filmdom and I’m so glad that a generation of artists have recognised this legacy and follow the same culture.”