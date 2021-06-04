STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonu Nigam, Shaan and 35 performers to raise COVID-19 relief funds

Bollywood singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 performers will host a virtual live music festival on June 5 to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Published: 04th June 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood playback singer and composer Shaan

Bollywood playback singer and composer Shaan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Bollywood singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 performers will host a virtual live music festival on June 5 to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The concert, titled ‘Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again’, will raise funds for COVID-affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists.

The Anupam Kher Foundation along with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands with Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) to present this concert.

The lineup of artists includes Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit.

Pallavi Joshi said, “Film industry has always come together to help in the most difficult times maybe drought, famine, or entertaining our soldiers along our country borders. The film industry has never faltered in standing up and helping their countrymen and women. It’s a great legacy of the filmdom and I’m so glad that a generation of artists have recognised this legacy and follow the same culture.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Nigam Shaan COVID-19 relief funds
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp