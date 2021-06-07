STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Dilip Kumar on oxygen support, stable

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Published: 07th June 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is currently on oxygen support and stable, his family shared in an update from the veteran's official Twitter handle.

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is the build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

"Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab," the latest update on Kumar's Twitter handle read.

Another post from the actor's account requested media to only report verified health update, which will be shared on his Twitter handle, and not rely on anyone else "who may not have direct knowledge.

" As per a tweet posted on the microblogging site on Sunday evening, Kumar is expected to be discharged in a few days.

The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Kumar Dilip Kumar hospitalization Dilip Kumar health
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp