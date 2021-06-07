After Anubhav Sinha, Apurva Asrani tweets about ‘campaign’ against Kartik Aaryan

By Express News Service

After director Anubhav Sinha, screenwriter-editor Apurva Asrani has tweeted about the purported ‘campaign’ against Kartik Aaryan. “I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan.

A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better,” Apurva tweeted.

Kartik was controversially dropped from Dharma Productions’s Dostana 2 due to ‘professional circumstances’. There were also reports of him being removed from a film called Freddie by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions have denied replacing Kartik with Ayushmann Khurrana in their next. Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday tweeted that the campaign against Kartik seems ‘concerted’ and ‘bloody unfair’.

He also said he respects the actor’s silence over the issue. “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet,” Anubhav had tweeted.