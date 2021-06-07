AR Rahman, son receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

CHENNAI: Music maestro AR Rahman and his son, singer AR Ameen, on Monday said they have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rahman, 54, shared a selfie with 18-year-old Ameen on his Instagram page.

"Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield have you?" the Oscar winner wrote alongside the photo.

Ameen shared the same selfie on his account and captioned the post as "#vaccinated".

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.