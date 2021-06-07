STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for defamation

Published: 07th June 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday filed an application before a court here demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.

The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

When the defamation suit was heard last month, Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman till the next date of hearing.

Salman had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film 'Radhe'.

On Monday, Salman's advocate Pradip Ghandy told Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe that despite the assurance, Kamaal R Khan continued to publish defamatory tweets.

"This is contempt of court," Ghandy argued.

An application was then submitted seeking contempt action against Kamaal R Khan.

The court heard arguments on the application and posted it for further hearing on June 11.

The court said till then the earlier statement made by Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari will continue.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp