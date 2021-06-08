Kubbra Sait curates session for LGBTQIA+ community members  

By Express News Service

Actor Kubbra Sait has curated an interactive online session called LGBTQIA+ For Dummies, wherein she interviews four prominent members from the community.Sait asks them two questions, namely: What is the most frequent question people ask you? And: What’s the question that you wish people asked you.

The sessions went live on her social media on June 5 with her debut guest, award-winning director Onir. Speaking on how she came up with this concept, Kubbra said, “The love we received from the community has always overwhelmed me and left me at a loss of words.

The thought behind this concept was to normalise the fact that I’m a dummy when it comes to know more about the community. I often make mistakes with pronouns. I also unintentionally make mistakes by making a comment which is not correct or doesn’t fit with the guidelines of the community.”

Kubra also spoke about homophobia and its persistence in society. “I think homophobia is a state of mind,” she said. “It is a conditioning. The films in the 1990s or even the early 2000s used to have a gay joke thrown in just for the sake of laughs, I don’t think that was okay.

We need to develop a tune in our minds against discrimination when it comes to how we talk to and about the queer community. I’ll correct somebody if they don’t fully understand the concept or make an initiative where I actually reach out to people.”The sessions will also see Durga Gawde, Luna and Sushant Divgikr in the month of June, which is also known as Pride Month.

