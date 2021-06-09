STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amol Parashar trying to write a script in free time at hand

With shoots mostly on hold amid the ongoing second wave of Covid, actor Amol Parashar is currently utilising his time trying to work on a script.

By IANS

MUMBAI: With shoots mostly on hold amid the ongoing second wave of Covid, actor Amol Parashar is currently utilising his time trying to work on a script.

"I was supposed to be shooting for a film in April that has been postponed because of the current scenario. I guess that will happen when it is safe to shoot again. Since there are no shoots, I am concentrating on finishing a script that I have been wanting to write. There are a couple of interesting conversations but timelines are uncertain given the fact that nobody's sure when it will be completely safe to shoot again," says Amol.

The actor got his first dose of the Covid vaccine last month. Sharing the experience, he says: "There was a sense of relief after managing to get a slot and a jab, but I am also aware this is only the first dose for now. I am hoping to get the second dose on time, so I can feel more assured. It is advised to still wear a mask and take precautions post vaccination, so I will continue to do that."

A lot of people have complained of post-vaccine side effects. Did he experience anything?

"There was some zoning out for two to three days and an overall feeling of laziness. Some of my friends who got a jab reported body ache, nausea and fever. I got away with some mild fever on day two and three, but it took seven to 10 days to feel the normal level of energy and strength," the actor informed.

On the work front, Amol was recently seen in the web series "Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai", where he features alongside Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia and Ashish Verma.

He is all set to essay the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming period drama "Sardar Udham Singh" starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

