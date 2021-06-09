STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kajal Aggarwal to star in Kaithi’s Hindi remake?

Speculations are rife that actor Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)

By Express News Service

According to reports, the makers of the Hindi version are planning to incorporate a flashback sequence involving the character of the protagonist’s wife, likely to be essayed by Kajal. However, an official confirmation on behalf of the makers is currently awaited.

If the speculation is proven true, the film will mark Kajal’s second collaboration with Ajay after the 2011 film Singam, which was incidentally a remake of yet another Tamil film by the same name starring Suriya.

Kaithi, starring Karthi, released in October 2019, and was met with critical and commercial success, following which the Hindi remake was announced in February 2020.

The makers had initially locked a February 2021 release date, but had to postpone to an indefinite date owing to the onset of Covid- 19 pandemic.

It was recently announced that Kajal, who was seen in Live Telecast, Mumbai Saga, and Mosagallu this year, will be headlining a slice-of-life Hindi drama called Uma.

The Thuppakki-actor’s upcoming slate of releases across Tamil and Telugu languages include Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, and Indian 2, led by Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and has multiple releases in his pipeline including, Suryavanshi, in which is reprising his role of Bajirao Singam from the 2011 film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the sports drama Maidaan, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

