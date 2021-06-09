STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut claims she is late in paying tax due to 'no work'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night and said she is yet to pay half of the tax money she owes the government.

Published: 09th June 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that despite being the "highest paid actress" in Bollywood, she is unable to pay her taxes on time as she had "no work".

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night and said she is yet to pay half of the tax money she owes the government.

"Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven't paid half of my last year's tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax," Ranaut wrote.

Ranaut, who recently recovered from novel coronavirus, said the government is charging her interest on the pending amount but she still welcomes this move.

"I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move.

Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time," she wrote.

On the work front, Ranaut is awaiting the release of her multilingual biographical film "Thalaivi" which was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and actor was gearing to release theatrically on April 23.

The National Award-winning actor will also headline movies "Tejas" and actioner "Dhaakad", while "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.

