STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | When Sunny Leone forgot her lines

When it comes to packing an action punch and mouthing her lines all at once, Sunny Leone was literally left dangling midway at a shoot.

Published: 09th June 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: When it comes to packing an action punch and mouthing her lines all at once, Sunny Leone was literally left dangling midway at a shoot.

In an Instagram video clip that she posted on Tuesday, Sunny is seen strapped to cable and attempting a stunt that requires her to fall vertically on a co-actor lying on the ground. The cable-aided drop just stops short of Sunny crashing into the man, at which point Sunny is supposed to say her lines.

In the clip, she is seen suspended in the air rather indecisively, when the director prompts her to say her dialogue. She starts off mouthing her lines, only to forget them midway.

"Aata majhi satakli" Sunny wrote as caption with the tags #SunnyLeone, #bts and #OnSets, though she did not share what project she was shooting for.

Her other upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller "Shero" and the thriller series "Anamika". Sunny also has a role in the period drama "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Leone
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp