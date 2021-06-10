STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar to star alongside Akshay Kumar​ in 'Raksha Bandhan'

Bhumi Pednekar will once again be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Published: 10th June 2021 01:08 PM

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar will once again be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement, Bhumi shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.

"A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story," she captioned the image.

Akshay, who shared screen space with Bhumi in the 2017 film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", welcomed her on board.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, the actor wrote: "When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan."

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

