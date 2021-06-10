STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of movie purportedly based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

The Delhi HC refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Nyay: The Justice' is scheduled to be released on June 11.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

