If I date someone the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar, says Sapna Thakur

Sapna Thakur calls the opportunity of working with Akshay in 'Rowdy Rathore' a dream come true, a memory still close to her heart.

Published: 11th June 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sapna Thakur reveals that she has a huge crush on Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and can never forget the time she got the chance to share the screen with him.

The actress calls the opportunity of working with Akshay in "Rowdy Rathore" (2012) a dream come true, a memory still close to her heart.

Recalling the time when she had just shifted to Mumbai and was hopping from one audition to another, Sapna says: "I am a huge Akshay Kumar fan and have been crushing over him since my childhood days. He has been my one and only crush from the time I came to know the meaning of having a crush on someone. In fact, I remember when I came to Mumbai and started giving auditions, I never thought of being part of any Bollywood movie, mainly because I was always interested in television. Hence, I used to say no for movie auditions but then one day I got a call for Akshay Kumar's 'Rowdy Rathore'. It was then, for the first time, I went for a movie audition, only because I knew Akshay was the lead in the film, and I wanted to see him!"

"By God's grace, things worked out in my favour and I got selected to do a scene with him. It was like a dream come true for me and I can't express how I felt at that time. I was on top of the world! I really admire him for his simple lifestyle, the way he is with his family, his punctuality, his style -- everything. So, if I date someone, the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar," says Sapna, who is currently seen in the Zee TV show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti".

