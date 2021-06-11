STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon calls Adipurush her 'most exciting project'

The film is an adaptation of the "Ramayan", where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon says that the ambitious upcoming period drama "Adipurush" is one of her most exciting projects yet.

At an interactive session with fans, a user asked her to talk about the film. "One of my most most exciting projects! Totally different experience! loving every bit of it," Kriti replied, along with a note for the fim's director Om Raut: "@omraut can we resume soooooon."

The film is an adaptation of the "Ramayan", where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan.

ALSO READ | Sunny Singh preparing for Laxman in Adipurush

A fan also asked her to describe Telugu star Mahesh Babu in one word. Incidentally, Mahesh Babu was her co-star in her debut film, the 2014 superhit "1: Nenokkadine".

Kriti replied: "Best! My first ever co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I get to work with him again (Sorry thats 19 words)"

On handling success and failure, she said: "My Mantra: Never let success go to your head. Never let failure go to your heart."

A fan asked about the release of her film "Mimi", to which the actress said she cannot reveal but it will happen soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Adipurush Adipurush film
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp