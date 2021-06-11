There is no storyteller in India who isn’t charmed by digital platforms: Samit Kakkad

By Express News Service

After a series of feature films, writer-director Samit Kakkad has made his first nine-episode finite series for OTT.

Titled Indori Ishq, the series explores the concept of unrequited love and delves into the modern-day dynamics of commitment and fidelity in a boy-girl relationship.

The nine-episode show, which launched on June 10 on MX Player, follows a young boy’s collapse after being cheated by his girlfriend.

Samit has previously directed films like Ashcharya Chak It, Aayna Ka Bayna and Half Ticket. The filmmaker chose Indori Ishq to leap into the space of digital storytelling. He has also signed a two-film-deal with Sanjay Gupta’s production company.

“There’s no storyteller in the country who is not charmed by digital platforms,” Samit shared.

“One of my earlier films, Ashcharya Chak It, was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix when people were still warming up to the idea of watching content on platforms in India. As a filmmaker, I’ve honed the art of crafting stories in an edgy and realistic style - the emotions, the pain, the pleasures are all as real as it gets."

With Indori Ishq, Samit wanted to delve into the psyche of a young couple.

“I had a great time shooting this show in Mumbai and Indore, exploring untapped locations with an extremely dedicated team. We had extensive schedules, and we’ve tapped both the cities in shades that have never been seen before,” Samit added.

The filmmaker, poised to start his new Hindi film in the next few months, has also been adding final touches to his impending Marathi project, 36 Gunn.

The film is an experiential story based on true events. It was shot with a crew of nine individuals across Central London, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Mumbai.

Talking about his diverse filmography, Samit said, “I’ve never been the sort of person who chases money. If I’m dipping my fingers into so many different pies, it’s because I love the content I have on hand. I enjoy the process of being able to bring stories to life without compromising on quality, tonality, and technique.”

The filmmaker also runs his production banner, Samit Kakkad Films.