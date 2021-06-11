STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

There is no storyteller in India who isn’t charmed by digital platforms: Samit Kakkad

After a series of feature films, writer-director Samit Kakkad has made his first nine-episode finite series for OTT.

Published: 11th June 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood writer-director Samit Kakkad

Bollywood writer-director Samit Kakkad

By Express News Service

After a series of feature films, writer-director Samit Kakkad has made his first nine-episode finite series for OTT.

Titled Indori Ishq, the series explores the concept of unrequited love and delves into the modern-day dynamics of commitment and fidelity in a boy-girl relationship.

The nine-episode show, which launched on June 10 on MX Player, follows a young boy’s collapse after being cheated by his girlfriend. 

Samit has previously directed films like Ashcharya Chak It, Aayna Ka Bayna and Half Ticket. The filmmaker chose Indori Ishq to leap into the space of digital storytelling. He has also signed a two-film-deal with Sanjay Gupta’s production company.

“There’s no storyteller in the country who is not charmed by digital platforms,” Samit shared.

“One of my earlier films, Ashcharya Chak It, was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix when people were still warming up to the idea of watching content on platforms in India. As a filmmaker, I’ve honed the art of crafting stories in an edgy and realistic style - the emotions, the pain, the pleasures are all as real as it gets."

With Indori Ishq, Samit wanted to delve into the psyche of a young couple. 

“I had a great time shooting this show in Mumbai and Indore, exploring untapped locations with an extremely dedicated team. We had extensive schedules, and we’ve tapped both the cities in shades that have never been seen before,” Samit added.

The filmmaker, poised to start his new Hindi film in the next few months, has also been adding final touches to his impending Marathi project, 36 Gunn.

The film is an experiential story based on true events. It was shot with a crew of nine individuals across Central London, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Mumbai.

Talking about his diverse filmography, Samit said, “I’ve never been the sort of person who chases money. If I’m dipping my fingers into so many different pies, it’s because I love the content I have on hand. I enjoy the process of being able to bring stories to life without compromising on quality, tonality, and technique.”

The filmmaker also runs his production banner, Samit Kakkad Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samit Kakkad Indori Ishq
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp