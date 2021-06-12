STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif opens up on how to regain stamina post-COVID

She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to release last year.

Published: 12th June 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. (Photo| Instagram/ @katrinakaif)

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. (Photo| Instagram/ @katrinakaif)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a few tips on how to get back to exercising after battling COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who was diagnosed with the deadly infection in April, wrote, "Back at it. Post Covid I have had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when you feel exhausted again."

Going 'step by step' is her mantra to regain stamina post-COVID recovery.

"Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," she emphasised.

Along with her words of wisdom, she posted a stunning picture of her in which she can be seen wearing gym clothes.

Meanwhile, on the film front, reportedly, Katrina is all set to shoot for the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise alongside superstar Salman Khan.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to release last year. It got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor also has 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif covid recovery
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp