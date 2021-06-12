The Knot at Shanghai film festival

By Express News Service

Uljhan/The Knot, directed by Ashish Pant and produced by Kartikeya Narayan Singh, will have its Asian premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival in the SI FF Gala section. The Shanghai International Film Festival, abbreviated SI FF, is one of the largest film festivals in Asia.

It’s being held this year from June 11 to June 20. Uljhan/The Knot’s screenings are on June 13 and 14. The film was also screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Uljhan/The Knot follows a married couple who injure a pedestrian in a car accident.

It’s about their life after the accident and how they deal with its practical and emotional implications. The film stars Saloni Batra (Soni) and Vikas Kumar (Hamid). Director Ashish Pant shared, “On behalf of the entire team that made The Knot I feel humbled and honored to have our Asian premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival.

I really hope that The Knot’s universal themes resonate with the audience at SI FF. I’d like to thank the selectors at SI FF and Kyoko Dan for giving The Knot this platform to reach audiences in China.”