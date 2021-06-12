STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

The Knot at Shanghai film festival

The Shanghai International Film Festival, abbreviated SI FF, is one of the largest film festivals in Asia.

Published: 12th June 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

It’s about their life after the accident and how they deal with its practical and emotional implications.

It’s about their life after the accident and how they deal with its practical and emotional implications.

By Express News Service

Uljhan/The Knot, directed by Ashish Pant and produced by Kartikeya Narayan Singh, will have its Asian premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival in the SI FF Gala section. The Shanghai International Film Festival, abbreviated SI FF, is one of the largest film festivals in Asia.

It’s being held this year from June 11 to June 20. Uljhan/The Knot’s screenings are on June 13 and 14. The film was also screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Uljhan/The Knot follows a married couple who injure a pedestrian in a car accident.

It’s about their life after the accident and how they deal with its practical and emotional implications. The film stars Saloni Batra (Soni) and Vikas Kumar (Hamid). Director Ashish Pant shared, “On behalf of the entire team that made The Knot I feel humbled and honored to have our Asian premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival.

I really hope that The Knot’s universal themes resonate with the audience at SI FF. I’d like to thank the selectors at SI FF and Kyoko Dan for giving The Knot this platform to reach audiences in China.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanghai film festival The Knot
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp