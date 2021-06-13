STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feels awesome to see people out after months of being locked: Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta took to social media to share glimpses from the US as things start unlocking over there and life starts getting back to normal.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:44 PM

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to social media on Sunday to share glimpses from the US as things start unlocking over there and life starts getting back to normal.

Preity shared a video on Instagram from the US where people can be seen in a weekend mood, enjoying themselves sitting by a roadside cafeteria, while some people roaming on the streets with friends and family (mostly without masks).

The actress is also seen without a mask as she shows her smiling face in the video.

"Feels awesome to see people out & about enjoying each other's company after months of being locked in their homes. Of course it helps that most of the people have been vaccinated! Here's to life getting back to normal & people enjoying the simple things in life #weekendvibes #lovinit #saturday," Preity shared along with her video.

Commenting on Preity's post, fans showered her with love and said she is looking lovely.

A user also pointed out how nobody recognises the Bollywood actress even though she is walking on the street without a mask.

Preity Zinta
