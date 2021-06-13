STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's parents pass away due to COVID-19, celebs pay their respects

On Saturday, Bhuvan took to Instagram and shared the shocking news with his followers.

Published: 13th June 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam with his parents (Photo | Bhuvan Bam, Instagram)

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam with his parents (Photo | Bhuvan Bam, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam has lost his parents to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Bhuvan took to Instagram and shared the shocking news with his followers.

"Lost both my lifelines to Covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing is same as before. Everything got shattered in one month...house, dreams and everything. My mother and my father are now not with me. I have to learn to live from the beginning)," he grieved.

The demise of his parents has raised several questions in his mind.

Bhuvan added, "Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon."

Along with this heartbreaking post, he shared a few pictures of him spending time with his late parents.

Fans and members of the entertainment industry are extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Bhuvan's parents.

Actor Rajkummar Rao commented, "I am so sorry for your loss bhai. You have done a lot. I have seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what's written in the destiny."

"Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessings will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I am always there," he added.

Author Tahira Kashyap has also paid her condolences. "So sorry Bhuvan. May god give you all the strength," she wrote.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Oh I am so sorry. Shocked."

Bhuvan Bam is best known for running a YouTube channel, titled 'BB Ki Vines'.

