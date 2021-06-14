STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreya Ghoshal, Kirti Kulhari receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ghoshal, who gave birth to her son Devyaan last month, urged new mothers to get vaccinated.

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal (YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Playback Singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Kirti Kulhari on Monday said they have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ghoshal, who gave birth to her son Devyaan last month, urged new mothers to get vaccinated.

"While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!" the 37-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her getting the jab.

"It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else. If you are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvaccine," she further said in her post.

Kulhari, 36, said vaccination is the "need of the hour" in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"Let go of myths and fears surrounding the vaccine and go and take one if you haven't yet." the "Four More Shots Please!" star wrote on Instagram.

The actor also asked people to be patient as vaccines are "not easily available" and booking a slot is a tough task.

"But things are getting better be patient it will all fall in place slowly and steadily," she said.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakh after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

