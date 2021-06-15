STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bombay HC to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking passport renewal on June 25

The court adjourned the hearing after noting that Ranaut had failed to implead the Passport Authority as a party in the case.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned to June 25 the hearing on an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut who stated that the Passport Authority had refused to renew her passport citing an FIR registered against her by the Mumbai Police.

A bench of Justices PB Varale and SP Tavade adjourned the hearing after noting that Ranaut had failed to implead the Passport Authority as a party in the case. The bench also said that Ranaut's application was "vague" and did not place all relevant facts on record.

In her interim application filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut said the Passport Authority had refused to renew her passport on account of an FIR registered against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel by the Bandra police earlier this year over some comments they had allegedly made on Twitter in October last year, which the FIR claimed promoted enmity between communities.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, who appeared in the HC on behalf of the complainant Munnawarali Sayyed, told the bench that Ranaut's application did not contain any order of the Passport Authority that was under challenge.

Siddiquee responded saying that the Passport Authority had raised a verbal objection to Ranaut's passport renewal application. To this, the high court bench said it could not pass any orders on mere oral submissions by a party.

The high court also noted that while Ranaut in her application had sought relief only for herself, her sister's name was also mentioned as an applicant. The bench accordingly granted advocate Siddiquee the liberty to amend the application and to implead the Passport Authority as a party by the end of the day.

The bench also dismissed Siddiquee's request for an earlier date of hearing. Siddiquee said Ranaut needed to travel out of India for the shooting of her film whose schedule had been fixed for later this week. However, the HC said that June 25 was the earliest date it could assign for the hearing.

"It is just a film. The schedule can be changed. First of all, the application is vague. If she (Ranaut) was so vigilant, she could have approached the court with all details in advance. It is just a matter of one week, a film production takes over a year. June 25 is the earliest date we can give," the judges said.

In her application filed on Monday, Ranaut had said she needed to travel to Budapest this month for the shooting of her upcoming film 'Dhakkad' and thus, needed her passport renewed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Police Passport Authority Kangana Ranaut passport
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp