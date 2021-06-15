STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman, Farhan and Zoya to produce documentary on screenwriter duo Salim-Javed

"The project will capture the magic of the era that Salim-Javed, together created," read a statement from the producers.

Published: 15th June 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The story behind the formidable writer duo -- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar -- will be brought to the screen in a documentary produced by their children, superstar Salman Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Titled "Angry Young Men", the documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!", "Ishqiya", "Band Baaja Baaraat" and "Kahaani".

The documentary will be produced as a joint venture under three banners -- Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.

"The project will capture the magic of the era that Salim-Javed, together created," read a statement from the producers.

Known as Salim-Javed, the duo revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, with their films like "Zanjeer", "Sholay" and "Deewar", which spoke to the masses.

They are credited for reinventing the Bollywood blockbuster format through their films, playing to the gallery but also chronicling the angst of their times.

Salim-Javed were also noted for being the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status.

After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films as well as two Kannada films, the duo decided to split in 1982.

The title of the documentary, "Angry Young Men", refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s, which became a cinematic representation of the era and also gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salim Javed
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp