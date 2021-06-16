Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sports drama "Toofaan", starring Farhan Akhtar, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

The release of the movie, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was deferred amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

It was previously scheduled to start streaming on Amazon from May 21.

Akhtar, who plays a boxer in "Toofaan", took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the new release date of the film.

"With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film 'Toofaan' will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime," Akhtar wrote on the microblogging site.

Billed as an inspirational sports drama of a goon from the streets of Dongri, "Toofaan" is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of its lead (Akhtar).

The film has been backed by Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, along with Mehra's ROMP Pictures.

"Toofaan" also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

The project marks the second collaboration between Akhtar and Mehra post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

WATCH TEASER: