STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I was told to put on weight for 'Veer': Zareen Khan

When Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in 'Veer', people were quick to notice that she had a passing likeness with Katrina Kaif.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan, who faced bodyshaming after the release of her debut film, the Salman Khan-starrer "Veer" in 2010, claims she was actually told to put on weight for the role by "experienced people" who gave her "instructions".

Talking about whether the industry judges an actor on the basis of look, Zareen told IANS: "It definitely does. I wouldn't say all of it, but a major section of the industry does. In the beginning it was really difficult because of the comparison, my weight was almost a national issue."

When Zareen made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in "Veer", people were quick to notice that she had a passing likeness with Katrina Kaif. Soon, the focus shifted to her body type.

"Everybody was just talking about my weight and I couldn't understand -- why is my weight such an issue, because I was told to put on that weight," she claimed.

"When I entered the industry, I was like this lost child. I was a 20 or 21-year-old, not as polished as the 20 or 21-year-olds we have now. (I had) Nothing to do with the Bollywood industry and there I was on a film set with the biggest superstar of the country," Zareen recalled about starring with Salman.

"When my very first shot happened I didn't even know where the camera was. I was that dumb and naive. When I am so inexperienced and I am working with such experienced people, they give you instructions. I was supposed to look like that and I followed instructions, and then when the film released it backfired on me. From my looks, to my weight to everything, I couldn't understand what I did. It was funny, it was disturbing. There were too many emotions at one time," Zareen added.

"It went wrong for some time that I didn't even have work but this industry has taught me that nothing is permanent here. Perceptions change with every film and nothing should be taken to heart," she summed up.

Zareen was last seen in "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", which released on Zee5 a while back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zareen Khan Veer Salman Khan
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp