If I start worrying about fame I'll lose myself: Jasmin Bhasin

'Bigg Boss 14' star and actress Jasmin Bhasin says the fame that the show brought her hasn't affected her in real life.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

'Bigg Boss 14' star Jasmin Bhasin

By IANS

"If I start worrying about fame and burden myself with responsibilities and expectations, I'll lose myself. I've always been straightforward, I don't have filters. So, I don't think I should change because this is how I'm and that's why I'm loved by my fans. I want to stay this way, real and responsible. I would never want to lose myself, " Jasmin tells IANS.

"I'm conscious about what I say 'yes' to. I want to take up work where I'm able to motivate people and live up to their expectations. That's why I'm taking time. I have four or five offers right now. There are other people who have made me what I'm today with their love and support. I don't want to disappoint them," she says.

The actress features in singer Gurnazar's music video "Tenu yaad karaan", which dropped on Tuesday. "In this music video I'm shown as a simple village girl and have donned a no make-up look. It's a very beautiful song that will remind you about the first time you fell in love, the first time you felt butterflies in your stomach, the first time you felt something that you never felt before. It is about that first love, which is innocent and naughty. I had a wonderful time working on this one. It brought back so many memories," shares Jasmin.

The romantic track has been recorded in the voices of Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur, on Gurnazar's lyrics and composition. The video is about romance blooming between a young boy and a girl at a Punjabi wedding, and features Jasmin with Gurnazar.

Jasmin Bhasin
