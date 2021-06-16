STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

INTERVIEW | Sherni was an eye-opener on Human-animal conflict: Vidya Balan 

Vidya Balan discusses her new film, Sherni, in which she plays a female forest officer in Central India

Published: 16th June 2021 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vidya Balan in a still from the film Sherni. (File Photo)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Script choice, to Vidya Balan, is now second nature. Even when she errs Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Kahaani 2 they are hard, fascinating choices. Her latest seems almost destined to succeed: a team-up with Amit Masurkar, the director of Newton (2017), and a film about a female forest officer in Madhya Pradesh. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video, Sherni is a Vidya vehicle all through heck, they didn’t even change her name.

“My character’s name is Vidya Vincent. Introverted and reserved, she is not the kind who will fight back, which makes her task as a forest officer all the more challenging,” shares Balan, adding that playing such a character was an ‘eye-opener’ as it got her in touch with a part of the environment she wasn’t entirely aware of.

Working on the film, she came to recognise the intricacies of wildlife and conservation.

“As a performer, to get deep into the skin of Vincent, I had to undertake an approach of acting and speaking through my expressions and silences,” she adds.

Before Newton, Masurkar had helmed Sulemani Keeda (2013), a comedy about two screenwriter friends in Mumbai, and Balan admired his work in Newton.

WATCH TRAILER:

On the trail of a man-eating tigress, Balan’s character encounters many adversaries. Predictably, most of them are human.

The trailer shows her fending off sexist barbs while striving for a ‘balance’ in the human-animal conflict.

“Sherni presents a deeper insight into the man vs wild conflict,” she says, adding that humans must recognize, appreciate and work towards strengthening the ecological balance.

“Honestly, before this film I didn’t think like that. So, this is a huge departure from the way I felt about the animal world or wildlife. The film educated me on the impact our activities have on wildlife, and made me realise that striking a balance is an absolutely need of the hour,” she says.

Shooting, of course, was another thing. The film had gone on floors in March last year. After the first lockdown, production was halted, resuming again in October.

In addition to safety protocols, the dense jungles demanded intense caution, “which was challenging but thrilling as well”.

“I’ve been on quite a few safaris on vacations, and even the thought of being around the crawlies would make me uncomfortable. But during Sherni in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, I stayed in a tent during the first schedule, which was an amazing experience. I enjoyed walking in the forest. As it was summertime it wasn’t very green, and I felt safer walking on my own,” says the actor.

Sherni is Vidya’s second straight-to-digital release in the pandemic. Her last film, Shakuntala Devi, also premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

“Having a release in these times is nothing short of a blessing and I’ve had two of those,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Balan Sherni Sherni digital release
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp