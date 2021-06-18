STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt begins preparation for 'Darlings'

The dark-comedy, which marks Bhatt's foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has started her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film "Darlings", which also stars Shefali Shah.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, "Darlings" is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the script.

"Prep," Bhatt captioned the post.

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides "Darlings", Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and S S Rajamouli's "RRR".

