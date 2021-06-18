STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 22: Ajay Devgn says he didn't think film would create history

Recalling the film's release all those years ago, Ajay Devgn posted to say that he never imagined film would create history.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The musical romantic superhit "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" completed 22 years of release on Friday. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn was one of the biggest hits of the year upon release in 1999.

"22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn't think though that it would create history. Humbled. #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb@beingsalmankhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions," wrote Ajay, along with a string of pictures from the set of the film.

Ajay collaborates with Bhansali again in the filmmaker's upcoming release, "Gangubai Kathiawadi", starring Alia Bhatt in the title role.

