Farhan Akhtar mourns Milkha Singh's death: You represented a dream

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Farhan Akhtar, who played Milkha Singh in the film "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", has mourned the death of the legendary Indian athlete, who passed away aged 91 after a long battle with Covid-19.

Farhan posted a picture on Instagram posing with Milkha, who was popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh'.

The actor penned a note saying that he refuses to accept that Milkha Singh is no more.

Farhan wrote: "Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up.

"And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. "

Farhan said that the legendary athlete touched everyone's lives.

"For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart," he concluded.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", biographical sports drama is based on the life of Milkha Singh.

Milkha Singh passed away in a local hospital in Chandigarh at 11.30 p.m. on Friday, read a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.

He is survived by a son, ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, and three daughters.

Six days ago, on June 13, Milkha's wife Nirmal passed away.

A former India volleyball captain, she was 85, and she, too, was affected by Covid and related complications.