Farhan Akhtar mourns Milkha Singh's death: You represented a dream

Farhan Akhtar posted a picture on Instagram posing with Milkha, who was popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh'.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (R) with legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (R) with legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Farhan Akhtar, who played Milkha Singh in the film "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", has mourned the death of the legendary Indian athlete, who passed away aged 91 after a long battle with Covid-19.

Farhan posted a picture on Instagram posing with Milkha, who was popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh'.

The actor penned a note saying that he refuses to accept that Milkha Singh is no more.

Farhan wrote: "Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up.

ALSO READ: Before I die I want to see one gold medal in Olympics: Hima Das remembers Milkha Singh's words

"And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. "

Farhan said that the legendary athlete touched everyone's lives.

"For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart," he concluded.

ALSO READ: Milkha Singh - Not just a legend on the field, but also a trendsetter off it

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", biographical sports drama is based on the life of Milkha Singh.

Milkha Singh passed away in a local hospital in Chandigarh at 11.30 p.m. on Friday, read a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.

He is survived by a son, ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, and three daughters.

ALSO READ: You've made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete - Sourav Ganguly pays homage to Milkha Singh

Six days ago, on June 13, Milkha's wife Nirmal passed away.

A former India volleyball captain, she was 85, and she, too, was affected by Covid and related complications.

