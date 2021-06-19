STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain talk about playing father-daughter in 'Grahan'

Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain have opened up on playing father and daughter in the upcoming web series 'Grahan'.

A still from 'Grahan'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain have opened up on playing father and daughter in the upcoming web series "Grahan", ahead of Father's Day on Sunday.

In the series inspired by author Satya Vyas' popular book "Chaurasi", Pavan and Zoya come together as Gursevak and his daughter, IPS Officer Amrita Singh.

"A father always puts his child's interest before his own and Gursevak is no different. I have portrayed the role of a father many times in my career, but this role stands apart because of the moving relationship between Gursevak and his daughter Amrita. Through the series, their relationship evolves and changes drastically because of the grave allegations that are put against Gursevak. What remains to be seen is whether the father-daughter relationship will survive the test of intense investigation, or will the consequences harm their bond," said Pavan.

Zoya added: "I thoroughly enjoyed working with Pavan Malhotra, both on and off the screen. He comes with so much experience, and portraying the role of his daughter gave me the opportunity to work closely with him, and experience so much in the process. In front of the camera, we shared a father-daughter relationship and off screen it was an extension of the refinement of professional actors who were constantly observing and exploring."

The series also features Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles.

"Grahan" has been directed by Ranjan Chandel, with Shailendra Jha as the showrunner. The eight-episode series is slated to release on June 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

