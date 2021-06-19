STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashmika Mandanna on 'Dear Comrade' Hindi dub crossing 250 million views on YouTube

The Hindi dubbed version of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu blockbuster 'Dear Comrade' has crossed 250 million views on YouTube.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:46 PM

A still from 'Dear Comrade'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Hindi dubbed version of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu blockbuster "Dear Comrade" has crossed 250 million views on YouTube, and the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna is naturally elated.

"The fact that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed 250 million views on YouTube is no surprise because I think it deserves it. It's a story of the people and it's genuine and our audience can see it. It is extremely heartwarming to see audiences all over the country shower their love on the film. 'Dear Comrade' has given me so much as an actor and as a person," gushed Rashmika.

She claims the Bharath Kamma directorial will always be close to her heart. "I could never really say this anywhere but 'Dear Comrade' till date has very special place in my heart. The preparation, the people, the shooting process, the experiences and the people mean so much to me. I don't think I can put it in words."

She adds: "Every time I watch a song or something from that film it makes me tear up and I mean this in the most positive way possible."

Rashmika will soon make her Bollywood debut in "Mission Majnu". The actress will also be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Goodbye".

