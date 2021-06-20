STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan remembers Milkha Singh, shares last page of his autobiography

Published: 20th June 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late sports icon, Milkha Singh, by sharing the last page of his autobiography 'The Race of My Life' on Sunday.

Senior Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share the contemplative page from Singh's autobiography in which he delineated deep thoughts about life.

The last page of the autobiography reads, "My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit or rake shortcuts--but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet: "Mita de apni hasti ko agar his martaba chahe, ki dana khak may mil kar gul-e-gulzar hota hai."

The couplet has been translated as, "Destroy your entire existence if you want to reach the zenith, 'Cos a seed has to become one with the dust to sprout the blossom into a flower."

The 'Don' actor captioned the post as, "The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all."

In an earlier tweet, Big B had mourned the death of the Indian sprinter. It read, "In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers."

Milkha Singh, who was 91 when he breathed his last, passed away at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh. He had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned golfer.

Singh's wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. 

