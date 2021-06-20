Tahira Kashyap to come up with new book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with her new book, titled 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'.

Tahira chose the occasion of Father's Day to unveil the news about her upcoming book among her social media followers.

"I love dads (mine and my kids')- but on Father's Day, I want to share some special news about my new book!! It's sinful and hopefully delightful.... It's called... THE 7 SINS OF BEING A MOTHER," she wrote on Instagram.

Fans and members from the film industry showered Tahira with congratulatory messages.

"Can't wait," singer Neeti Mohan commented.

"Awesome... can't wait for this one," producer Pragya Kapoor commented.

Along with it, Tahira posted a few pictures of her jumping with joy showcasing her laptop screen.

Before 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', Tahira has written several other books -- including 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'.