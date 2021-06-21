STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar begins 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot, dedicates film to sister Alka

"Raksha Bandhan", also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

Published: 21st June 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar on the sets of film 'Raksha Bandhan' (Photo | Akshay Kumar, Twitter)

Akshay Kumar on the sets of film 'Raksha Bandhan' (Photo | Akshay Kumar, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday started filming director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film "Raksha Bandhan" and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

"Raksha Bandhan", also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture with Rai from the film's set.

It is the actor-filmmaker's second collaboration after their upcoming drama "Atrangi Re".

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

"Raksha Bandhan" also features four new faces, "Shikara" actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Kumar's sisters.

The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Hiranandani and Rai.

The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan film
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp