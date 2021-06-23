Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his high school musical mood

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi looks no older than a campus heartthrob in his new Instagram post on Wednesday. What's more, he wants to be cast in a role that suits the image.

"Cast me in a High school musical. Thenks," wrote Siddhant, with a photo that shows him casually dressed in a pink T-shirt. He strikes a moody pose with his tongue partially sticking out, even as he winks at the camera.

Siddhant, or MC Sher of "Gully Boy", is known for his passion for music, debuted as a singer in his single "Dhoop" a while back.

During the pandemic he has been continuously treating his million followers on instagram with his own songs, poems and lyrics like "Sapno ka countdown", "Guzarti ambulance", "Koi baat nahi mere yaar" and "Naya saal".

He has created a highlight section on instagram as "My Notes", where his fans follow his musical expressions.

The actor has films like "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and "Phone Booth" under his belt.