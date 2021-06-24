STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' wins Cannes Lions Silver for 'most reported trailer campaign'

Film's director Anubhav Sinha took to his Instagram handle and shared the news by posting a short video of the results released digitally on Wednesday.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu is 'Thappad' (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' has made it to the Cannes Lions winners' list as it bagged the silver medal for 'The World's Most Reported Trailer' on day three of the event.

In the caption, he wrote, "THAPPAD wins Cannes Lions SILVER for its 'Most reported trailer campaign'. What a birthday gift Team. @triggerhappyentertainment #AmitChandrra ZINDABAD!!!"

The promotional campaign featured on YouTube and other official social media sites of the film included the scene from the movie wherein the male lead (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps his wife (Taapsee Pannu) during a party, in front of the guests. It was campaigned by Dentsu Webchutney and produced by Trigger Happy Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

WATCH TRAILER:

It was a part of the film's second trailer that aimed to spread awareness about domestic violence, on which the whole plot of the story was based.

According to the official 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity website, the trailer was reported over 400,000 times and was taken by YouTube within 26 hours.

On a related note, India got 21 shortlists on day three of the festival, closing its shortlist count at 77 for the year.

The blockbuster movie 'Thappad' for which Taapsee Pannu received several awards including 'Best Actor' (female) accolade was both a critical and commercial success.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie featured Taapsee as the protagonist who refused to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships and Pavail played the role of her husband. 

