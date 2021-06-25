STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Difficult to own up to your mistakes, says Salman Khan

The veteran actor said the book details everything about his career, success, triumph, failure, love, and relationships.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:12 PM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan believes it takes a lot of "courage" to accept the mistakes one had done in life and rectify them.

During a candid conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi, to mark the release of his memoir "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor", Khan said there have been instances in his life where he has found it difficult to own up to his mistakes.

"It is the most difficult to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'."

"But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it', that takes a lot of courage," Khan said in response to Bedi's revelation that in the book he has shared the mistakes and glories of his life.

The 55-year-old actor said he too has made mistakes in life and apologised with an aim to not repeat them.

"There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay."

Khan praised Bedi, 75, for sharing his life story with the world through his memoir.

The veteran actor said the book details everything about his career, success, triumph, failure, love, and relationships.

