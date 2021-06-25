STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger Shroff remembers Michael Jackson on his death anniversary

Published: 25th June 2021 05:32 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As June 25 marks the death anniversary of 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the late icon.

Shroff, who is a fan of the legendary singer and dancer, took to his Instagram Stories and posted a throwback picture of Jackson, that features him performing one of his signature dance moves on a stage.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Rest in power, chosen one," along with a string of emoticons.

Not only this, the 'Baaghi' actor also dug out a video of one of his performances where he is seen imitating Jackson's dance steps in order to pay his tributes to the late star.

Jackson is considered one of the most significant artists in the world's history. He died at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case.

Jackson has been referred to as the 'King of Pop' because he transformed the art of music videos and paved the way for modern pop music. He has a worldwide influence over the younger generation.

The legendary singer and dancer also introduced the famous 'moonwalk' and 'robot' style dance steps into dance history. For over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, made him a global star in pop culture, with the tag of the most awarded music artist in history.

